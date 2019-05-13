Bengaluru: Auto driver, 2 others assault IAF officer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of road rage, Wing Commander VS Rao (46) was assaulted by an autorickshaw driver and two others in Indiranagar. The incident took place on May 4, but the officer filed a case after he discussed it with senior officials. The accused are yet to be arrested.

Police said Rao, a resident of CV Raman Nagar, alleged that he and his wife were going in a car when an autorickshaw driver forced them to stop by parking his auto in the middle of the road. Then driver abused Rao, claiming that he was driving the car in a reckless manner. Meanwhile, two other men joined him and threatened to kill Rao. Based on the complaint, CCTV footage was examined and police are searching for the accused.