Bengaluru: Bilekahalli residents join hands to fill up potholes

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few weeks ago, two women on a two-wheeler got injured after falling due to a pothole on Bilekahalli Road in Someshwara Layout. Residents provided them with the first-aid and took them to the nearest hospital for treatment.

This incident, however, triggered concern among the local residents. Four residents joined hands and collected sand and stones to fill up the potholes. “We were scared that we could be the next victims. My friends and I did not know if the method we were using to fill the potholes would last long, but we went ahead with it. We used whatever material we could find and filled the potholes so that no further accidents take place,” said Suhail Qureshi, a resident.

Qureshi pointed out that the potholes were very big with a diameter of 6 inches. He said that every week there would be one two-wheeler accident or bikes would get damaged due to the pothole.However, a few potholes that the local residents filled did not last long due to rain, said a resident Kumaar. “Since there will be frequent rains now, there is no point in filling the potholes. People who travel on this road are still vulnerable to accidents due to the crater-sized potholes,” he added.

Other residents said that despite having a BBMP ward office in the vicinity, the road is still not repaired. Naveen T said that they have been keeping a close watch on the road and are stocking up on first-aid kits. Kumaar further added that the condition of the road is bad for the past five years.

When contacted, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said, “We have already given instructions to engineers to fill up all the potholes in the city. If the potholes on Bilekahalli Road are not filled, I will instruct authorities to do it.”