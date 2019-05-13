Bengaluru: Cops detain bus driver; 3 others at large

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Peenya police on Sunday detained a driver of Seabird Travels, while three others who were involved in the kidnapping and assaulting a biker on Friday night, are still at large.A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, Harish (29) was picked up in Hassan, when he was sleeping inside a bus.

It may be recalled that Harish, who was at the wheel of a Seabird bus heading to Mangaluru, brushed against Manjunath and Raghu, who was on a bike. The incident took place at Nelamangala toll near Peenya. When Raghu questioned him for driving rashly, Harish allegedly got into a scrap with the youths. He kicked Raghu and forced him into the bus with the help of some others. After four hours, he pushed Raghu from the moving bus at Sakleshpur Ghat.

Kamath, one of the staff at Seabird Travels, shared details about those on duty when the incident took place. “We are still looking for the other three who are absconding. While Harish attacked Raghu repeatedly, Abhilash was driving the bus. We will nab all the culprits soon,” the police official said. Angry residents of Nelamangala, who came to know about the incident on Sunday, demanded that police nab all the accused immediately or they would block the highway in protest.