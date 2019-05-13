Can a relationship defend itself as a collective unit?

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In many families, we might find ourselves in the situation of defending our family as a unit, even if we are a squabbling old bunch with all sorts of issues within the unit. It is one thing if a child is quarrelling with their parents, and the parents might say all sorts of hurtful things to the child, but if anybody else from outside the family unit tries to say anything remotely critical of the child, or even along the same lines as what they themselves have been critical about, then suddenly the tables turn and the family unites to defend against the external forces.

Parents typically defend their child against criticism of their academic achievement, for example, even if they themselves might be giving the child a earful about it. In this exam result season, this scene is likely being played in so many family rooms. Parents upset with their child for having missed cut-offs and blaming them for having played too much on the Play Station that they got as a reward for outstanding scores on a previous board exam, will just as easily switch tunes to be critical of examination systems, the tyranny of college admissions and the unjustness of the education process as a whole if some outsider was to have even the slightest critical look over the child’s scores.

They would protect their child against the world, ideally – ideally, being the key word. Where families fail to do that, and leave the child at the mercy of random relatives’ and others’ criticism or invite so many others to scold the child, the failure of the family hurts a lot more than the failure in the education system. Children who experience this failure of the family to defend, really get a raw deal – often losing hope, sometimes to the point of hurting themselves and even killing themselves.

It is not just with children. Even between adults, we want that the relationship is able to come to each other’s defence, no matter what else might be happening within the relationship. Partners might be sparring with each other over a dozen different things but really want that if there is any external threat, they can bring their full force to defend all the parties in the relationship and the relationship itself. All other things can wait. This matters most.

This ability to defend is the foundation of trust. Without this foundation, all love and affection is shaky.

Can a relationship defend itself as a unit when threatened? Can they do this not only with wholly external threats, but also from connected family units like parents, in-laws, friends or others? We find it really hard to do. Sometimes, we might ourselves intentionally drop the defence and turn on each other with others’ help.

We need to remember that a relationship is a unit and it needs to be defended, just as much as we might imagine a child’s needs need defending from forces outside the family.

(The author is a counselor at InnerSight)