COMEDK: Over 18,000 write test in state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 58,834 engineering aspirants attempted the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges, Karnataka (COMED-K) exam, on Sunday. There were 238 centres across 133 cities in the country. Among these centres, 18,901 candidates attended the examination at 24 cities in Karnataka. Bengaluru had as many as 41 centres.

While no malpractices were reported, executive secretary of COMEDK Dr S Kumar said that just one of the 41 centres in the state capital faced a delay. Several students who wrote their exam at that particular centre were in a for a shock as the systems they used for the online examination did not work.

“Approximately, 200 students suffered at Presidency College since the lab developed technical glitches. However they were given an additional hour to complete their exam,” said the CEO of COMEDK Muralidhar.

Biscuits and juice were made available to calm down the students, apart from assuring them about the extended time, said Kumar. While the systems were checked earlier, they did not respond to the two servers at the time of the examination, he added. Affected students completed their papers at 3 pm.

Some of the examinees at Sapthagiri College of Engineering, Hesarghatta, were confused as the biometric machine that was to register their entry was not recognising their fingerprints. Some students who carried Aadhaar card as their identification proof had to face problems, only to be allowed to write after a brief interruption, as their names did not match with the admit card. Some students said they were unable to submit their answers and had to shift to other systems to resubmit their papers.

Provisional answer keys will be notified on May 16. Students can expect the final answer key on May 24. They can avail their scorecards online through their applicant login on May 27.