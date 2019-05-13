Coming up, 1,000 blinkers on Bengaluru's road medians

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to curb the increasing number of accidents happening at night, with vehicles crashing into medians, the traffic police department is now planning to install blinkers on road dividers. The blinker will include three amber lights (similar to the traffic lights) and one strip to inform drivers ahead that there is a median coming up. Around 1,000 such blinkers are expected to be installed in the city in the next 2-3 weeks.

“I will call tenders for the blinkers next week,” P Harishekaran, additional commissioner of police (traffic), said. “On most roads, a speeding vehicle may not be able to see a median, especially if it comes all of a sudden in the middle of the road, which then leads to drivers ramming into the median. This initiative will help avoid such accidents,” he added. The blinkers will stand three feet above the ground, Harishekaran said, adding that he has made suggestions to various civic agencies to standardise infrastructure units such as medians, curbstones, and barricades to make it easier for people to identify the government-owned structure.

Experts have welcomed the move to instal blinkers on medians. “This is the best solution to curb such accidents. A warning signboard 300 metres ahead of the median would be an added bonus,” urban expert V Ravichandar said.

According to traffic officials, at least 2-3 such accidents take place per month in the city. Three days ago, three engineers were killed when the bike they were riding rammed into a median at Basaveshwara Nagara. In another incident that occurred last month, a businessman was killed while taking a test drive when he rammed the Range Rover into a median on NICE road. Similarly, four workers of a brick factory were killed, and two sustained injuries, after a speeding canter vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck at Tirumagondahalli after crossing over the median.