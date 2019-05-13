Home Cities Bengaluru

Coming up, 1,000 blinkers on Bengaluru's road medians

Traffic police department is planning to install the indicators on divider strips in the next two to three weeks

Published: 13th May 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic police department is planning to install the indicators on divider strips. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to curb the increasing number of accidents happening at night, with vehicles crashing into medians, the traffic police department is now planning to install blinkers on road dividers. The blinker will include three amber lights (similar to the traffic lights) and one strip to inform drivers ahead that there is a median coming up. Around 1,000 such blinkers are expected to be installed in the city in the next 2-3 weeks.

“I will call tenders for the blinkers next week,” P Harishekaran, additional commissioner of police (traffic), said. “On most roads, a speeding vehicle may not be able to see a median, especially if it comes all of a sudden in the middle of the road, which then leads to drivers ramming into the median. This initiative will help avoid such accidents,” he added. The blinkers will stand three feet above the ground, Harishekaran said, adding that he has made suggestions to various civic agencies to standardise infrastructure units such as medians, curbstones, and barricades to make it easier for people to identify the government-owned structure.

Experts have welcomed the move to instal blinkers on medians. “This is the best solution to curb such accidents. A warning signboard 300 metres ahead of the median would be an added bonus,” urban expert V Ravichandar said.

According to traffic officials, at least 2-3 such accidents take place per month in the city. Three days ago, three engineers were killed when the bike they were riding rammed into a median at Basaveshwara Nagara. In another incident that occurred last month, a businessman was killed while taking a test drive when he rammed the Range Rover into a median on NICE road. Similarly, four workers of a brick factory were killed, and two sustained injuries, after a speeding canter vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck at Tirumagondahalli after crossing over the median.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp