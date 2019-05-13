Get set for this extra‘veganza’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prepare yourself to experience an extra‘veganza’ at the Wilderfest, a vegan fest in VR Bengaluru. Wilderfest 2019 is the second edition of the vegan fare and it is a place you’d love to visit for vegetarian food devouring, cruelty-free shopping and collecting inspirations from some of the compassionate minds out there.

Join the movement at VR Bengaluru, a community-centric integrated lifestyle destination in Mahadevapura on May 18 and 19 and be a part of a community that advocates a peaceful lifestyle. Vegans can explore a variety of things at the festival; you can participate in talks, live demonstrations, vegan flea markets, workshops and more to learn about veganism and help build a compassionate community.

Wilderfest will make you indulge in an array of specially-curated vegan food experience. The wide array of food options will astound non-vegans, as they can learn many alternatives that vegetarians enjoy. Wilderfest also celebrates the principle of cruelty-free living in all walks of life and it brings you a shopping fare that will feature a wide range of products from clothes and hand bags to the latest home

décor accessories.

The two-day fest will include workshops on multiple ways to promote meatless diet and to veganise favourite non-vegan products at home. There will be talks on health, environment and ethics to educate

patrons on the concept of veganism.