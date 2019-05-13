Global beauty firm to recycle plastic bottles from Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Discarded plastic bottles may soon find their way into your home, after getting a jazzed-up avatar through a global personal care brand. The bottles, collected by over 100 waste pickers in the city, are being recycled for making three million bottles following an initiative undertaken by The Body Shop, along with Hasiru Dala Innovations, a city-based waste management startup, and the social enterprise, Plastics for Change.

“We purchase the plastic bottles from the waste pickers, sort out the ones that meet certain quality standards, and send them to The Body Shop’s recycling unit in the Netherlands,” Shekar Prabhakar, co-founder and director, Hasiru Dala Innovations, said, adding that 15 per cent of the plastic packaging for the firm’s Shea Butter shampoo comes from Bengaluru, while the rest is sourced from Europe.

While the NGO Hasiru Dala supports the management of 33 dry waste collection centres and works for empowerment of waste pickers, Plastics for Change ensures transparency in the supply chain through its mobile app. The process of testing, logistics and managing capacity took two years, leading to the international launch in London on May 9.

About 64 tonnes of waste bottles have been shipped so far, out of the 250 tonnes to be supplied this year.

Lee Mann, Global Community Trade Manager for The Body Shop, said, “Our new Community Trade partnership will not only help support waste pickers but also champion plastic as a valuable, renewable resource when used responsibly.”