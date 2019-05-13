Home Cities Bengaluru

Global beauty firm to recycle plastic bottles from Bengaluru

Discarded plastic bottles may soon find their way into your home, after getting a jazzed-up avatar through a global personal care brand.

Published: 13th May 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

About 64 tonnes of waste bottles have been shipped so far

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Discarded plastic bottles may soon find their way into your home, after getting a jazzed-up avatar through a global personal care brand. The bottles, collected by over 100 waste pickers in the city, are being recycled for making three million bottles following an initiative undertaken by The Body Shop, along with Hasiru Dala Innovations, a city-based waste management startup, and the social enterprise, Plastics for Change.

“We purchase the plastic bottles from the waste pickers, sort out the ones that meet certain quality standards, and send them to The Body Shop’s recycling unit in the Netherlands,” Shekar Prabhakar, co-founder and director, Hasiru Dala Innovations, said, adding that 15 per cent of the plastic packaging for the firm’s Shea Butter shampoo comes from Bengaluru, while the rest is sourced from Europe.

While the NGO Hasiru Dala supports the management of 33 dry waste collection centres and works for empowerment of waste pickers, Plastics for Change ensures transparency in the supply chain through its mobile app. The process of testing, logistics and managing capacity took two years, leading to the international launch in London on May 9.

About 64 tonnes of waste bottles have been shipped so far, out of the 250 tonnes to be supplied this year.
Lee Mann, Global Community Trade Manager for The Body Shop, said, “Our new Community Trade partnership will not only help support waste pickers but also champion plastic as a valuable, renewable resource when used responsibly.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp