Hope in a hoop

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Supriya Srivastav walks out of the café where she just met CE, a man comes running behind her to return the mobile charger she left behind. “See, good things always happen,” she says with a smile. The 32-year-old claims she has always been an inherently positive person but somewhere along the way a difficult job, heartbreak and the loss of a loved one turned her into a ‘complaint box’. But the one thing that gave her a sense of hope through all this was her trusty hula hoop. “During my breakup too, I would listen to some sad music but while using my hula hoop. If it fell down, I’d pick it up again and my only focus was on keeping it spinning. That’s a great way to align and give yourself the attention you deserve,” says the founder of Purple Filter, a social media branding and consultancy company.

Srivastav’s love for hoops began by accident in 2015 and she has a certain Russian lady to thank for it.

During a trip to Goa, Srivastav was hanging out with the other members of the hostel she was staying at when a Russian woman deemed Indian women to be ‘too boring.’ Feeling challenged, Srivastav took it upon herself to prove her wrong. “There was a hoop in the room so I decided to try it out. She wasn’t the only one surprised. This was the first time I was trying the hoop and even I couldn’t believe I could keep it spinning for as long as I did,” she recalls.

During the bus ride back home from the same trip, Srivastav ordered her first hoop online. What started as a way to digest a heavy meal post-dinner soon turned into mini hoop sessions scattered through the day – while waiting for a cab to arrive or for her tea to boil (she now has two hoops hanging in her kitchen for the same reason). “I was using the hula hoop just before heading out for client meetings too. I’ve always had anxiety issues but I slowly realised that the hula hoop helps me cope with it. It made me feel like my heart is pumping for a reason,” shares Srivastav. Eventually, she was hooping for two or three hours straight. “I was into theatre and acting in school and college but I wasn’t allowed to pursue those as a career. Though the hula hoop, I found a way to express myself again,” she says, adding that she now hoops for at least an hour every day.

Hearing Srivastav speak about her hoops, it almost seems like she is describing a person. Last year, when Srivastav’s grandfather passed away, she felt herself slipping back into depression and left hooping for a month. “I was just lying down when I felt one of the hoops on the wall staring at me, almost like it was calling out to me,” she says. Srivastav didn’t just get back to hooping but started conducting hula hoop fitness classes too. The biggest change it has made to her life? She’s more centred and grateful as well, so much so that she even actually says ‘thank you’ to her hoops after using them.

While her parents are supportive, her mother does question why she has to wear short or tight-fitting clothes while using the hoop. “People still associate hula hoops with a circus act but that mindset is slowly changing. My mother finally came around when I told her there’s no way I can hoop with a ghagra. Now, she gives the same response to her mother when she questions my clothing choices,” she says with a laugh.