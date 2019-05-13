How Bengaluru laced up for its first night marathon  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city witnessed the first-ever night marathon called Float-A-Thon hosted by Reebok. This five km and 10km night run was a part of the company’s efforts to encourage consumers to make fitness a way of life.

The event was graced by actors Kriti Kharbanda and Karan Tacker, who supported the attendees throughout the programme while challenging their own limits.

Speaking about the night marathon, actor, Kriti Kharbanda, said, “Float-A-Thon was such an actioner. It was motivating to witness such great participation from Bengaluru and people eager to make fitness a lifestyle choice. I am glad to have been associated with such an exciting event.”

This night marathon brought together the fitness enthusiasts of the city to celebrate running as a choice.

The event commenced with an energetic and fun Zumba warm-up for the participants, followed by an adrenaline-charged flag off of the night marathon. Driving a wave of fitness in the city, the night was an expression of fun, passion, empowerment and solidarity.