Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man slits his throat in advocate dad’s office

Mithun ran an online trading business from his father’s office; reason for suicide not known

Published: 13th May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mithun Prabhu

The deceased, Mithun Prabhu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A short absence from his office spelt tragedy for advocate Prabhu S, as he returned to find his son lying in a pool of blood. The tragic incident took place on Saturday evening and the deceased has been identified as Mithun P.

It was a normal working day for Prabhu, a resident of Jayanagar 7th block. Mithun, his 30-year-old son was a frequent visitor at his office on Richmond Road. Prabhu stepped out of his office around 7 pm as he had some official work outside.

Mithun, was at the office already, was alone for about two hours before Prabhu returned around 9 pm to see his son lying on the floor with his throat slit. The office was in a shambles with glass from shelves, cupboards and tables lying broken all over. Prabhu then called the police.

According to Sudhakar Reddy, Sampangiram Nagar police inspector, Mithun would visit the office every day. The police also found a knife next to the deceased, but no suicide note. However, on checking CCTV footage of the building, the police did not find anyone entering or exiting the office in the intervening hours after Prabhu left.

“It is a case of suicide as we have ruled out foul play by the father as well. Mithun had undergone a 20-day rehabilitation programme for depression and other issues. He had returned to work only in the past month and his father had asked him to work out of his office,” the police officer said.

Mithun would often get into arguments with his parents and his father wanted to help his son start a business and overcome depression, Reddy said.“He broke the glass in the office before slitting his throat. We also found a knife nearby and we are yet to come to a conclusion as to what he used, a shard of glass or the knife. However, it is a case of suicide,” he said. The police are now working to determine what might have led Mithun to take this extreme step as no suicide note was found.

HELP IS AVAILABLE

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to  Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp