Bengaluru man slits his throat in advocate dad’s office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A short absence from his office spelt tragedy for advocate Prabhu S, as he returned to find his son lying in a pool of blood. The tragic incident took place on Saturday evening and the deceased has been identified as Mithun P.

It was a normal working day for Prabhu, a resident of Jayanagar 7th block. Mithun, his 30-year-old son was a frequent visitor at his office on Richmond Road. Prabhu stepped out of his office around 7 pm as he had some official work outside.

Mithun, was at the office already, was alone for about two hours before Prabhu returned around 9 pm to see his son lying on the floor with his throat slit. The office was in a shambles with glass from shelves, cupboards and tables lying broken all over. Prabhu then called the police.

According to Sudhakar Reddy, Sampangiram Nagar police inspector, Mithun would visit the office every day. The police also found a knife next to the deceased, but no suicide note. However, on checking CCTV footage of the building, the police did not find anyone entering or exiting the office in the intervening hours after Prabhu left.

“It is a case of suicide as we have ruled out foul play by the father as well. Mithun had undergone a 20-day rehabilitation programme for depression and other issues. He had returned to work only in the past month and his father had asked him to work out of his office,” the police officer said.

Mithun would often get into arguments with his parents and his father wanted to help his son start a business and overcome depression, Reddy said.“He broke the glass in the office before slitting his throat. We also found a knife nearby and we are yet to come to a conclusion as to what he used, a shard of glass or the knife. However, it is a case of suicide,” he said. The police are now working to determine what might have led Mithun to take this extreme step as no suicide note was found.

HELP IS AVAILABLE

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.