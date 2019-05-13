RR Nagar residents prepare seed balls for Mother Earth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mother’s Day is a special day for everyone. While many people celebrated Mother’s Day by doing something special for their mothers, residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar did something different. They made seed balls for mother earth. From children to senior citizens. all the residents joined hands to make 500 seed balls which will be planted in Turahalli forest and other places.

“We will either throw them in the forest or put them in pits. Trees are an important part of the environment and we want more greenery in the city,” said a member of RR Nagar I Care Niveditha Sunkad.

Another resident added that it is an awareness drive to let the citizens know that if trees are not planted then at least seed balls can be used for afforestation, which is easier.

Residents of RR Nagar used seeds of forest species like soap nut, terminalia arjuna, aala( bamboo), atti (fig) and jungle gooseberries.

What are seed balls?

Seed balls are mud balls which are prepared with ingredients like red soil, compost and bio-enzymes having different kinds of seeds inside. After they are prepared, they are set aside for about a week, following which moisture accumulates on them. They are then used to grow plants.