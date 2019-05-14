Asthma hitting city kids year-round now

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Queues of children suffering from asthma is no longer a common sight at medical clinics only during monsoon and winter months. Doctors are seeing an increase in the number of young asthma patients, especially those aged below 10, all through the year.

A year ago, doctors say, they used to see an average of 10 children per day with asthma during the peak seasonal months, but now, despite medication, persistent symptoms are seen throughout the year, with the number increasing to 15-20 kids.

“Children going to schools that are situated on the roadside are more prone to asthma, especially due to inhalation of vehicular dust and pollution. The effect on health depends on the particulate size of dust particles. Particles sized less than 10 microns reach small airways while those less than 2.5 microns reach the alveoli,” Dr Vinod, consultant pulmonologist, BR Life SSNMC Hospital, said.

Components of road dust include sand, lead, chromium and aluminium compounds. “Long-term effects include respiratory tract inflammation leading to chronic bronchitis. Lead inhalation for a prolonged period can cause disorders in neurological and cognitive development in children. Long-term exposure to high concentration of road dust particles can also have carcinogenic potential,” Dr Vinod added.

Bengaluru citizens breathe air that has three to 12 times more pollutants than what is considered safe, according to a study conducted by Centre for Science and Environment in 2016. The burgeoning number of vehicles, which crossed 80 lakh last month, and rampant infrastructure construction, has only added to the problem.

Even though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has included installation of six air purifiers across the city costing `5 crore in this year’s budget, doctors say this is not enough, especially for children.

“School children do not remain indoor all the time and installing air purifiers in the school premises won’t work. Adults with existing asthma are already suffering, but we are seeing children who have no family history of the condition developing it,” Dr Ramesh B R, pulmonologist at Columbia Asia hospital, said.

Breathe easy

Asthma can be prevented by planting more hypoallergenic trees, like deodar and ficus species, which help in absorption of dust. Also, they do not produce much pollen, which is a triggering factor for asthma. Healthy eating habits and travelling in closed vehicles can reduce effects of pollution on the child, according to Dr Sachin Kumar of Sakra World Hospital. “While riding pillion, masks are a must. Vaccination can also help boost immunity,” he said.