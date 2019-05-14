Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation and DULT in talks for detailed traffic plan

The plan will help create certain standard prototypes, which can be sent to the civic agencies when they build new roads and junctions, instead of the ad hoc approach followed now, Ponnuraj said.

Traffic Management

Image used for representational purposes (EPS| Debdutta Mitra)

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation are considering drawing up a comprehensive traffic plan, which includes a traffic action proposal put forth by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP).

“We will select one corridor, for example, Baiyappanahalli to ITPL, and see how to improve speed of vehicles, increase use of public transport, and resolve issues concerning street vendors, pedestrians, parking, and merging or diversion of traffic. BTP has proposed a 10-year action plan for steering traffic management issues, which we will incorporate in the study,” DULT Commissioner V Ponnuraj said.

The study will start in two months, and the final report with an action plan will be prepared in six months.
The traffic police department has submitted a letter to DULT over the need for an action plan. “We have requested DULT to create standardised prototypes of signalised and non-signalised junctions, assess traffic flow on important roads, and improve junction designs at four-, three-road and T-junctions,” P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

The BTP has also proposed a pedestrian safety audit. “We have asked for a prototype for bus bays for places with various road width. We have asked them to study requirement of infrastructure such as underpasses, skywalks, flyovers, and multi-level parking,” he added.

Roads under BTP action plan

Tumkur Road, Kanakapura Road, Bannerghatta Road, Mysore Road, Old Madras Road, Bellary Road,
Hosur Road, Magadi Road

