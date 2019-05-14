Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University announces new examination dates for commerce students, check revised timetable here

Several students expressed their distress about the clashing dates, and had even written to the Bangalore University (BU) administration for new dates for their exams.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To the relief of commerce students, B Com, Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelors in Business Management (BBM) sixth semester examinations have been rescheduled, to ensure there is no overlap with the Charted Accountant Intermediate Integrated Professional Competence (IPCC) examinations.

Several students expressed their distress about the clashing dates, and had even written to the Bangalore University (BU) administration for new dates for their exams. In 2016 too, students had faced a similar situation.

TNIE had written a report ‘Bangalore University gaffe: BCom, IPCC exams on same dates’ on May 12, in which the administration ensured to rectify the problem with new dates. Officials had said dates were announced as per the University’s calendar for the 3.5 lakh students attempting the examination. The exams scheduled for May 18 were in fact postponed to May 27, in view of the election results that would be announced on May 23, the official had clarified, before assuring to make the changes.

On Monday, after an extensive meeting, the registrar of evaluation announced fresh dates for B Com students of semester VI. “In view of the representation received from the sixth semester B Com students pursuing CA/CS courses and appearing for intermediate/final examination of CA/CS examinations, scheduled to be held between May 27 and June 16, the sixth semester B Com/ BBA/ BBM examinations of May / June 2019 have been rescheduled,” said registrar (evaluation) in a note on Monday.
However, the date for the non-core subject on June 10 still remains the same. The note said there would be no changes in the paper or subject, time and other details as notified earlier.

Comments(2)

  • suma
    This is very hopless and for the sake of very few students you cant postpone and disturb majority of students time . there will be very few students attending CA and etc compared to other students who are attending the regular university exams. dont do this please. keep the dates as it was earlier. this is one humble request.
    1 day ago reply

  • balakrishnan
    still not appearing in bangalore university portal on re scheduling
    2 days ago reply
