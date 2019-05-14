Bengaluru: Assailants stab kebab shop owner, flee spot

Home Cities Bengaluru

Two bike-borne men killed a 38-year-old owner of a kebab centre at his shop in Rajagopalanagar on Sunday night.

Published: 14th May 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two bike-borne men killed a 38-year-old owner of a kebab centre at his shop in Rajagopalanagar on Sunday night. A few customers who were present at the spot ran away before the police arrived and shifted the body.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh, a resident of Hegganahalli. He is survived by his wife and two sons. A senior police officer said that the incident took place at around 10.30 pm when the victim was about to close his shop.

The assailants attacked him with lethal weapons and fled the scene. The victim was lying in a pool of blood when his wife Roopa rushed to the shop. Residents of the area alerted the police, who formed a special team to nab the culprits.

Umesh’s brother Gopal filed a case against Roopa after the incident came to light. He alleged that she had an illicit affair with Kishore Kumar who was blackmailing her and is suspected to be behind the attack.
Kumar, a private school bus driver, was earlier arrested for uploading a video of private moments with Roopa on his Facebook account. He was released from jail a few weeks ago.

In January this year, Roopa had filed a case against Kumar with regard to the video. He got into an affair with her when he would drop her kids home. He started blackmailing her to leave her husband. When she refused, he uploaded the video on social media.

When Roopa came to know about this, she approached Rajagopalnagar police. Kumar was arrested and sent to jail. Once he was released, he killed Umesh, Gopal alleged. Based on the complaint, police are searching for Kumar who is absconding.

