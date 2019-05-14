Bengaluru: Baiyappanahalli station to get a new look

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Baiyappanahalli railway station will see a makeover soon. The railway station is likely to have amenities similar to the airport.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) have come with a prepared project for the railway station which will be renovated into a modern centre. On Monday, IRSDC invited all planners and developers to show a blueprint of the project. They will then bid for the project which is a public private partnership (PPP) programme on May 30.

IRSDC officials explained that the total land including tracks will be 132 acres. The cost of the project is ` Rs 250 crore. Out of the 132 acres, 30 acres will be allotted for commercial development. “The project takes care of transit-oriented development. It will have malls, hospitals, offices, apartments and many other such facilities in the same complex. It will open up new avenues for business and employment in the area”, said General Manager of IRSDC V Sridhar.

The station will have provisions for separate arrival and departure terminals, escalators, digital signages, food courts, executive lounges, conveyor belts, ATMs and Wi-Fi. The station will have a waiting lounge where passengers can wait until their boarding time. In addition, there will be a separate entrance and exit zones for free flow of pedestrians.

Speaking to TNIE, Sridhar said: “This project will help the citizens of East Bengaluru. It will be the third railway terminal of Bengaluru (first KSR Bengaluru city and second Yeshwantpur) to have these upgraded facilities. Soon, people residing in eastern part of the city will not have to travel to KSR to catch important trains. Some trains will now be originating and terminating at Baiyappanahalli.”

The whole project will be completed within four to five years. “With the kind of technology available now, prospective developers will not need nine years for completion of the project,” said Sridhar. It is also said the station may be developed into an inter-modal transit hub since the metro station and KSRTC bus stand are close by. Apart from this, the project also stands for green city, with green landscapes around the station.