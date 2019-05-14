Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Baiyappanahalli station to get a new look

Station, including tracks will be spread over a 132 acres; 30 acres will be allotted for commercial development; project to cost Rs 250 crore

Published: 14th May 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Baiyappanahalli railway station which will soon be renovated into a modern centre | express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Baiyappanahalli railway station will see a makeover soon. The railway station is likely to have amenities similar to the airport.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC)  have come with a prepared project for the railway station which will be renovated into a modern centre. On Monday, IRSDC invited all planners and developers to show a blueprint of the project. They will then bid for the project which is a public private partnership (PPP) programme on May 30.  

IRSDC officials explained that the total land including tracks will be 132 acres. The cost of the project is ` Rs 250 crore. Out of the 132 acres, 30 acres will be allotted for commercial development. “The project takes care of transit-oriented development. It will have malls, hospitals, offices, apartments and many other such facilities in the same complex. It will open up new avenues for business and employment in the area”, said General Manager of IRSDC V Sridhar.

The station will have provisions for separate arrival and departure terminals, escalators, digital signages, food courts, executive lounges, conveyor belts, ATMs and Wi-Fi. The station will have a waiting lounge where passengers can wait until their boarding time. In addition, there will be a separate entrance and exit zones for free flow of pedestrians.

Speaking to TNIE, Sridhar said: “This project will help the citizens of East Bengaluru. It will be the third railway terminal of Bengaluru (first KSR Bengaluru city and second Yeshwantpur) to have these upgraded facilities. Soon, people residing in eastern part of the city will not have to travel to KSR to catch important trains. Some trains will now be originating and terminating at Baiyappanahalli.”

The whole project will be completed within four to five years. “With the kind of technology available now, prospective developers will not need nine years for completion of the project,” said Sridhar. It is also said the station may be developed into an inter-modal transit hub since the metro station and KSRTC bus stand are close by. Apart from this, the project also stands for green city, with green landscapes around the station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baiyappanahalli railway station bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp