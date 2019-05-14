College student grows plants in clothes, shoes, bags

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when Bengaluru is fast losing its green cover in the name of development, here’s a teenager who is doing his to ‘re-cover’ it. Nineteen-year-old Shashank G, a first-year B. Com student has devised his own way to retain the Garden City tag of the city – by planting trees.But Shashank is not just planting them in traditional setups, but has found a novel way of growing them in jeans, sweaters, bags, shoes, helmets and utensils. While it may sound strange at first, the resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar rarely disposes old and unused items and instead finds a way to put them to use. “I love plants and I spend my free time admiring nature. I often heard my parents talking about old Bangalore which had a green cover. But now, with urbanisation having hit the city, all of it is lost. To begin with, I am just working on making my balcony green in an innovative manner,” said Shashank.

The idea struck him in 2016 when his mother was about to give away an old set of shoes. Having just picked up the basics of gardening from his neighbours at that point, he suddenly hit upon the idea of using worn-out shoes to plant saplings. He borrowed a sapling from his neighbour, cleaned the shoes, lined the base with newspapers and then mixed red soil, cocoa peat and cow dung manure. After a few days, much to his surprise, he saw the plants growing. Armed with his first success, he decided to experiment a second time. And then a third.... “I started using different varieties of plants,” he said. There was no stopping him after that as he started gathering every possible item in his house. “I tied the jeans with a rope at both the ends and put the manure in it with the plants. Whereas for the shirts, the bottom portion was stitched, and I followed the same method,” said Shashank.

He credits the success of his experiment to his mother, who motivates him. “She saves even old utensils in which I have planted saplings successfully,” said Shashank, who also uses wet waste from home as manure.

It’s no wonder that Shashank has won an award under the social cause category from his college. His proud mother beams that these days many youngsters don’t look after plants, but her son carefully takes care of them. “It is great to see him getting recognised for his work,” said Geetha, Shashank’s mother.