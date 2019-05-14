Karnataka BJP seeks 72-hour ban on Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint against former CM Siddaramaiah with the election authorities accusing the latter of calling PM Narendra Modi a traitor. They demanded that the Election Commission ban Siddaramaiah from campaigning for the next 72 hours.

The saffron party, in the complaint, said Siddaramaiah had made the remark at a rally in Chincholi recently. “Siddaramaiah called Modi a traitor. He also said Modi had gone abroad misusing public funds. He called Modi a person who divides people along religion and caste lines.

He also called Modi a liar and his only job is to bluff. The word traitor is a personal attack not concerning any policy and therefore is an offence,” the complaint read. The BJP added that his statements are a gross violation of the MCC.