Karnataka BJP seeks 72-hour ban on Siddaramaiah

The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint against former CM Siddaramaiah with the election authorities accusing the latter of calling PM Narendra Modi a traitor.

Published: 14th May 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint against former CM Siddaramaiah with the election authorities accusing the latter of calling PM Narendra Modi a traitor. They demanded that the Election Commission ban Siddaramaiah from campaigning for the next 72 hours.

The saffron party, in the complaint, said Siddaramaiah had made the remark at a rally in Chincholi recently. “Siddaramaiah called Modi a traitor. He also said Modi had gone abroad misusing public funds. He called Modi a person who divides people along religion and caste lines.

He also called Modi a liar and his only job is to bluff. The word traitor is a personal attack not concerning any policy and therefore is an offence,” the complaint read. The BJP added that his statements are a gross violation of the MCC.

