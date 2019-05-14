Meet the ‘nannies of digital age’

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Arundathi R is a working mother. Between work, household chores and handling her four-year-old son, she “barely gets time to breathe”. From a young age, her son was drawn to her phone screen like a moth to a flame.

“He does not eat until he watches his favourite video. As a working mother, the guilt of not spending enough time with your child overrides and I just gave in to whatever he wanted,” she said. “In hindsight, I feel I should have been firm. I’m being more assertive now but the issue is he is already accustomed to a screen. I didn’t realise how detrimental this could be because my focus was just to keep him happy and tantrum-free.”

A large majority of working women who CE spoke to agreed that it was this “guilt” that made them succumb to handing over devices to their infant either to keep them engaged or to stop them from throwing a tantrum. Being called the ‘nannies of the digital age,’ exposure to screens of any kind can be detrimental, experts said.

Toddler tension

“Screen-based entertainment is like junk food for a toddler’s brain,” said Bindiya Murgai, mental fitness and digital detox coach. “Children learn to interact and communicate through facial expressions, tone of voice, and body language of those around. This cannot happen via screen as infants don’t understand what’s happening there until the age of two. Until then, a screen is just a fascinating device of flashing images, exposure to which can negatively impact a child’s language development, reading skills and memory.” She said that this can lead to dwindling attention span and deteriorating quality of sleep. The sedentary nature of viewing has the potential to hamper physical activity, which is essential for their growth.

S Meghana’s three-year-old is often left with her in-laws because of the irregular timings at the BPO she works for. “I am quite particular to not expose my daughter to screens for prolonged periods, but my in-laws are quite old and they don’t have much energy. So for them, the television becomes an easy way to keep her occupied,” she said. “I did read the WHO guidelines and have told my in-laws to make sure that the television is not switched on in her presence. Everyone immediately conceded.”

Teachers’ concern

Montessori teachers too share a similar concern. “In our time, ayahs used to give us biscuits to keep us quiet,” said A Sumanlatha (name changed), a Montessori school teacher. “Today, you put a screen in front of a child and it has the same effect. They’re instantly drawn towards it which is why parents must not expose them to it for prolonged periods. We see that children have short attention span. If they have to commit to a task that takes more time than they want it to take, they give up. This is not healthy, so parents should inculcate screen hygiene.” Parents can play music in the background, she said, adding that reading bedtime stories will hold them in good stead. Physical activity is non-negotiable.

WHO says

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Guideline Development Group (GDG) found benefits of less screen-based sedentary behaviour (TV viewing, watching videos) to include reduced adiposity, improved motor development and psychosocial health. They added that more time spent with a caregiver reading or storytelling improved cognitive development. However, there was no evidence of risks associated with reducing screen-based sedentary time. “The GDG concluded that although there may be some variability on how some groups value adiposity in children and that in some contexts there may be issues about reducing time spent restrained for infants, due to cultural norms, the potential benefits of reducing sedentary screen time and time spent restrained outweigh the possible harms and may improving health outcomes,” the report said.