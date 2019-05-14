Home Cities Bengaluru

Muslin revived, one stitch at a time

Saiful Islam, a textile revivalist, was in B’luru for the screening of his documentary and spoke about ways in which weaving can be sustained    

Published: 14th May 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Saiful Islam in conversation with author Shoba Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve ever wondered how weavers remember each and every step of the weaving process, Saiful Islam, a renowned textile revivalist of the original Dhakai Jamdani, let out the secret at the screening and discussion on his documentary Legend of the Loom at an event organised by Taneira, a handwoven saree brand. For his documentary, he travelled to the  UK, USA, France, Italy, India and Bangladesh, and came across a weaver who memorised the order in the form of a poem, which acts as a mnemonic of sorts. “Tip the thread, pick up the thread...” all of them are encompassed in a 30-line poem, Islam shared. “When I asked another weaver about this poem, he immediately recited it. He had no clue how or where he had picked it up. It was just within him,” said Islam, adding that despite the craft being at the brink of extinction, the “human mind and soul have a way of remembering things.” “Somewhere, it’s being carried forward in generational memory. That, to me, is fascinating,” he said.

As he unravelled the story of muslin, he also shared other tidbits of information that took him by surprise during the documentary’s making. “A Muslim weaver I came across prayed to lord Vishnu before he started work each time. He did so only because his work is about creation. This goes to show that art surpasses people and politics,” he said.

While he admitted that the British drew artificial boundaries, he also pointed out that we have the  ability to alter the wrongs of history. “An identity, pride of place, and a way of life is disappearing,” he said, adding that involving government bureaucrats in an artistic process doesn’t help. “They only interfere with the artistic process. Take for instance the Khadi Cooperative set up in West Bengal, near Behrampore, which stands without any of the workers actually working from there. All of them work from home. It was the building for which `60 lakh was spent on the building,” he said, adding that a way for weavers to sell their products directly to customers must be found.  

Case in point: If a muslin saree costs `50,000, more half the amount goes to the middle-man and the final amount that the weavers receive does no justice to the amount of work that goes in – sometimes even up to two months just for one saree. “A person working at a garments’ factory earns twice as much,” he said.    
While in today’s world there are lot of varieties of jamdhani, in its classical form it is 100 per cent cotton. “My idea is to borrow but not distort tradition. It could last another 100 years if we do something to ensure its survival,” he said, adding that while power looms can be employed into the process, it’s like a robot painting a Picasso.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saiful Islam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp