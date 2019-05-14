Home Cities Bengaluru

South B’luru comes alive as deity visits mother’s house

Residents of Siddapura, cutting across caste lines, welcome her with a new silk sari, and offer her sweet pongal, and other delicacies made of jaggery.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

A competition for the best aarti is held every year during Oora Habba

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the city’s changing often brings a burst of nostalgia among old-time residents, occasions like Oora Habba serve as reminders that amid the busy pockets of Silicon City thrives Namma Bengaluru. The three-day festival, which began on Monday, is said to have been in existence for 300 years, and is celebrated once every three years. The event involves five villages in South Bengaluru – Siddapura, Kanakan Palya, Nagasandra, Ediyuru and Bhairasandra – that celebrate the visit of deity Patalamma to her mother’s house.

“I remember the festival being celebrated since I was a little girl. I have seen my parents and grandparents participate in the meetings where elders would decide the dates. Now, I see my grandchildren take part in this with the same excitement,” Nagamma, a 75-year-old resident of Nagasandra near Basavanagudi, said.
The localities wear a festive look, as festoons of mango leaves flicker in the wind and banana stems adorn electric polls, tree trunks and pillars outside houses. The area is lit with glittering bulbs.

“This festival has been celebrated for time immemorial, maybe three centuries,” Ramakrishna, a priest at Anjaneya temple in Siddapura, said. The legend goes that Poojamma and Plegamma are the deities of Siddapura, while Patalamma of Kanakana Palya (Jayanagar) is the daughter of Siddapura, which is her mother’s place. The event heralds her visit to Siddapura every three years.

Residents of Siddapura, cutting across caste lines, welcome her with a new silk sari, and offer her sweet pongal, and other delicacies made of jaggery. She is also given flowers and bangles. On the first day, people take out a procession of tambittu aarti, made of rice flour and jaggery, for Aanjaneya Swami. They take it to Muneswara the next day. Deities from other villages also visit her, and non-veg meal is served to all on the last day. She is then sent back with a procession of lamps.

A competition for the best aarti is also held each time. “I have grown up watching my parents participate in it. Our family always wins the prize for the best-decorated aarti,” Renuka Ravi, a resident of Nagasandra, said.

“People from various areas should come to witness this festival. We should not let our culture die,” Bhargavi Ravi, a 21-year-old business analyst, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp