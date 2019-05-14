Home Cities Bengaluru

Srinidhi Shetty relaunches fashion outlet in Jayanagar

A large crowd gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the KGF  heroine

Published: 14th May 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

After the inauguration, Srinidhi interacted with fans and customers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KGF heroine Srinidhi Shetty recently relaunched the MAX Fashion store in Jayanagar. Fans gathered in front of the store to catch a glimpse of the actor. After the inauguration, Srinidhi interacted with fans and customers. “I am super elated to be here at the relaunch of this store. I love the look and feel of the relaunched fashion store and have enjoyed shopping through their latest summer collection. The overall experience was delightful. I am sure people will enjoy the time that they spend shopping here. I am glad to be associated with Max,” she said.

Srinidhi first came into limelight after winning the popular beauty pageants - Miss Karnataka and Miss Supranational 2016. KGF 2 is her next film release. Spread over 14,900 sqft area, the nine-year-old store takes on a fresh look by bringing in a wide range of international fashion merchandise, upgraded trial rooms, state-of-the-art digital interface and a more convenient billing process design, thus, ensuring a
wholesome and effortless shopping experience for its customers.

Anil Chinnabhandar, senior vice president - planning and supply chain, Max Fashion said, “We are striving to bring the best of international fashion experience to our consumers. This includes a complete revamp of how fashion experience has ever been imagined – right from the merchandise to the state-of-the-art digital interface. We take it as our responsibility to bring the best of international fashion to our customers and this store is a step towards that effort.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinidhi Shetty Jayanagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp