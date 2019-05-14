Srinidhi Shetty relaunches fashion outlet in Jayanagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KGF heroine Srinidhi Shetty recently relaunched the MAX Fashion store in Jayanagar. Fans gathered in front of the store to catch a glimpse of the actor. After the inauguration, Srinidhi interacted with fans and customers. “I am super elated to be here at the relaunch of this store. I love the look and feel of the relaunched fashion store and have enjoyed shopping through their latest summer collection. The overall experience was delightful. I am sure people will enjoy the time that they spend shopping here. I am glad to be associated with Max,” she said.

Srinidhi first came into limelight after winning the popular beauty pageants - Miss Karnataka and Miss Supranational 2016. KGF 2 is her next film release. Spread over 14,900 sqft area, the nine-year-old store takes on a fresh look by bringing in a wide range of international fashion merchandise, upgraded trial rooms, state-of-the-art digital interface and a more convenient billing process design, thus, ensuring a

wholesome and effortless shopping experience for its customers.

Anil Chinnabhandar, senior vice president - planning and supply chain, Max Fashion said, “We are striving to bring the best of international fashion experience to our consumers. This includes a complete revamp of how fashion experience has ever been imagined – right from the merchandise to the state-of-the-art digital interface. We take it as our responsibility to bring the best of international fashion to our customers and this store is a step towards that effort.”