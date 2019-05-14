Technical snag near Yeleyur delays trains to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chamundi Express was delayed by 50 minutes due to a technical snag near Yeleyur in Bengaluru division. The train came to halt as there was a problem the in power supply to electric locomotive.

The railways rushed its technical staff and the train reached Mysore at 9.53 pm. Passengers were stranded and many of them called railway authorities and the control room, assuming that few branches of trees collapsed on the track hitting train services.

Three more trains were also running late. The railway authorities confirmed that the technical defect in power supply has been addressed.