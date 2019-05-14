Too many distress calls, too few wildlife rescuers

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With almost 15 calls coming in each day, seeking help over catching serpents, cases of snake bites or monkeys entering buildings, honorary wildlife rescuers working with the city’s civic agency have their hands full. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now considering boosting the number of the workforce.

“I plan to write to the administration committee, asking for increase in the number of wildlife rescuers in each of the eight zones from one to two,” Cholarajappa, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, said. “I will also write to the principal chief conservator of forests regarding the issue. But before that, we need to address the matter concerning payments to them, which has been going on since 2016,” he added, referring to the decision taken at the time to increase the monthly payment to honorary wildlife rescuers from `9,000 to `13,500.

“However, due to some technical issues, no payments were deposited for the rescuers. I wrote to the special commissioner regarding this six months ago,” Cholarajappa said. “Because of the elections and code of conduct, this matter was held back again. We need more urban rescuers to attend to calls, for which the payment issues must also be resolved,” he added.

With the scarcity of water and food, more wild animals like snakes, monkeys and birds are now found straying into urban areas. The cases of dehydration among birds also increase in summer. “The government plants only raintree and gulmohar kind of species, instead of fruit trees which provide food to animals,” Prasanna Kumar, an honorary wildlife rescuer working in RR Nagar zone, said.

It is a high-pressure, 24-hour job, with at least 15 calls coming per day about instances where either the animal or the person is in danger, rescuers say. “We cannot reject any calls as we see it as a kind of service to wildlife and citizens,” said Kumar.“A year ago, we requested that the remuneration be increased to `25,000 per month but that was not accepted,” he added.