Home Cities Bengaluru

Too many distress calls, too few wildlife rescuers

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now considering boosting the number of the workforce.    

Published: 14th May 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

With the onset of summer and scarcity of water and food, more wild animals are now found straying into urban areas

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With almost 15 calls coming in each day, seeking help over catching serpents, cases of snake bites or monkeys entering buildings, honorary wildlife rescuers working with the city’s civic agency have their hands full. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now considering boosting the number of the workforce.    

“I plan to write to the administration committee, asking for increase in the number of wildlife rescuers in each of the eight zones from one to two,” Cholarajappa, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, said. “I will also write to the principal chief conservator of forests regarding the issue. But before that, we need to address the matter concerning payments to them, which has been going on since 2016,” he added, referring to the decision taken at the time to increase the monthly payment to honorary wildlife rescuers from `9,000 to `13,500.

“However, due to some technical issues, no payments were deposited for the rescuers. I wrote to the special commissioner regarding this six months ago,” Cholarajappa said. “Because of the elections and code of conduct, this matter was held back again. We need more urban rescuers to attend to calls, for which the payment issues must also be resolved,” he added.

With the scarcity of water and food, more wild animals like snakes, monkeys and birds are now found straying into urban areas. The cases of dehydration among birds also increase in summer. “The government plants only raintree and gulmohar kind of species, instead of fruit trees which provide food to animals,” Prasanna Kumar, an honorary wildlife rescuer working in RR Nagar zone, said.

It is a high-pressure, 24-hour job, with at least 15 calls coming per day about instances where either the animal or the person is in danger, rescuers say. “We cannot reject any calls as we see it as a kind of service to wildlife and citizens,” said Kumar.“A year ago, we requested that the remuneration be increased to `25,000 per month but that was not accepted,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP wildlife

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp