Youth who forged PM’s signature denied bail

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old youth from Belagavi district, who forged the signature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to get a job, has been denied bail by a City Civil and Sessions Court. Sanjay Kumar A Huded, a resident of Gandigawad in Khanapura taluk, wrote a fake letter in order to get a job as a typist in Karnataka High Court.

While rejecting the bail plea, Judge B Nanda Kumar said: “A presumption can be drawn that there is prima facie material against the accused and charge sheet has been filed for the offences. Hence, filing of charge sheet cannot be treated as a changed circumstance to grant bail... Therefore, the accused is not entitled to bail.”

According to the bail order passed recently, the office of the Registrar General of High Court stated that it had invited applications from candidates online for filling up of 34 posts of typists on March 28, 2017.

In response to this, Huded had submitted his application. After the last date, the eligible candidates were intimated to submit documents for verification. On verification, it was found that Huded had not furnished the certificates for having passed English and Kannada typewriting senior grade and hence his candidature was rejected. The selected candidates were called for viva-voce and Huded also appeared for the test though he was not selected.

Meanwhile, the office of the High Court received a sealed cover stating that it was sent by the Prime Minister’s office in New Delhi. The letter in it recommended that Huded be appointment as a typist. This is when the Registrar (Vigilance) directed the DySP to hold an enquiry.

The DySP sent the letter to the PM’s office for clarification. In turn, the PM’s office reported that no such letter was issued. The defence lawyer, however, pleaded that since the charge sheet has been filed and investigation has been completed, the accused may be granted bail. However, the court said the contention of the counsel of the accused cannot be accepted and filing of charge sheet is not a ground to grant bail.