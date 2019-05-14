Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth who forged PM’s signature denied bail

A 28-year-old youth from Belagavi district, who forged the signature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to get a job, has been denied bail by a City Civil and Sessions Court.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old youth from Belagavi district, who forged the signature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to get a job, has been denied bail by a City Civil and Sessions Court. Sanjay Kumar A Huded, a resident of Gandigawad in Khanapura taluk, wrote a fake letter in order to get a job as a typist in Karnataka High Court.

While rejecting the bail plea, Judge B Nanda Kumar said: “A presumption can be drawn that there is prima facie material against the accused and charge sheet has been filed for the offences. Hence, filing of charge sheet cannot be treated as a changed circumstance to grant bail... Therefore, the accused is not entitled to bail.”

According to the bail order passed recently, the office of the Registrar General of High Court stated that it had invited applications from candidates online for filling up of 34 posts of typists on March 28, 2017.
In response to this, Huded had submitted his application. After the last date, the eligible candidates were intimated to submit documents for verification. On verification, it was found that Huded had not furnished the certificates for having passed English and Kannada typewriting senior grade and hence his candidature was rejected. The selected candidates were called for viva-voce and Huded also appeared for the test though he was not selected.

Meanwhile, the office of the High Court received a sealed cover stating that it was sent by the Prime Minister’s office in New Delhi. The letter in it recommended that Huded be appointment as a typist. This is when the Registrar (Vigilance) directed the DySP to hold an enquiry.

The DySP sent the letter to the PM’s office for clarification. In turn, the PM’s office reported that no such letter was issued. The defence lawyer, however, pleaded that since the charge sheet has been filed and investigation has been completed, the accused may be granted bail. However, the court said the contention of the counsel of the accused cannot be accepted and filing of charge sheet is not a ground to grant bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp