Bengaluru: Children from UP, Tripura rescued

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three children, including a girl, who were being exploited in the city as bonded labourers, were rescued at different railway stations on Tuesday. They were found by a special unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) aimed at curbing child trafficking – Nanhe Farishte (Little Angels). The rescued children from Tripura and Uttar Pradesh were brought to Bengaluru by unscrupulous traffickers posing as job placement agencies.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Debasmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, told TNIE that the 14-year-old girl was brought from Tripura and deployed as a domestic help at a house in Banaswadi. “She was in a traumatised state when our staff found her sitting alone in a corner of a platform in Banaswadi railway station. The child told us she was made to do all household work, beaten up mercilessly by the house owner and given food only once in two days. She somehow managed to escape and reach the station,” Banerjee said. The teenager had been brought to the city nine-and-a-half months ago.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, were from Uttar Pradesh and were rescued from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station. “The boys were made to do hard work in a battery unit in Yeshwantpur,” she said.

The children have been handed over to an NGO. Since July 2017 Nanhe Farishtey has rescued nearly 2,300 children from railway stations across the Bengaluru Railway Division.