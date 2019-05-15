Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Startups in boom town beckon big guns

Perhaps this is what attracts investors to Bengaluru. And for those who already have a city connect, investing in startups comes naturally.

Published: 15th May 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s no secret that Bengaluru is the country’s startup capital. With a 25 per cent share of the total startups across the country, the city is home to a vibrant tech ecosystem, but also has its fair share of non-tech entrepreneurs looking to make their company the next Unicorn.

Perhaps this is what attracts investors to Bengaluru. And for those who already have a city connect, investing in startups comes naturally.

Investors from the city, more popular on screen than in boardrooms, include actor Dino Morea, and VJ Nikhil Chinapa, both of whom invested in a city-based startup Vebbler, a photo-sharing app. Bengaluru girl actor Deepika Padukone, through her firm KA Enterprises, is the latest in a series of investors from the state, who are not from the tech industry. On Monday, she announced an investment in Drums Food, that sells Epigamia yoghurt. However, this is not her first investment or venture into entrepreneurship.

Noted singer Shankar Mahadevan, while originally from Chennai, launched an online singing academy based in Bengaluru way back in 2010.  Actor Hrithik Roshan also invested around Rs 6 crore in city-based fitness startup Cure.fit last year. Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi has invested in Sports365, a sports-based e-commerce startup headquartered in the city. Director Shekhar Kapur and music maestro AR Rahman, in 2012, launched a social media platform in the city called Qyuki. Actor Saumya Tandon in 2016, invested in auto-rickshaw aggregator, Jugnoo, based in HSR Layout.

So what is it that drives investors to the city? While an IT background is preferred, it is not necessary. The sheer number of startups looking for investors makes it a very exciting market to invest in, for those who have the money. According to NASSCOM, Bengaluru ranks among the top three cities globally for launch of tech startups. 

“A high density of entrepreneurs and investors attracts budding entrepreneurs,” NASSCOM said in a 2018 report titled ‘Indian Tech Startup Ecosystem-Approaching Escape Velocity by NASSCOM and Zinnov’.

“We see 3000 startups visit us every year for funding. 1,200 startups come up in the city every year and there are a total of around 7000 startups,” said Aarin Capital co-founder TV Mohandas Pai. “There is a very large tech community, there are new innovation and new companies,” it is very exciting, he said.  But it is not only tech that rules the market. NASSCOM figures peg consumer-focused startups as generating the highest share of investment amounts last year. Specifically, travel and marketplace based startups grabbed 24% of the investments in startups in Bengaluru in 2018, the report says.

This perhaps is what drives the ‘celebrity’ investors. “They hear and they see, they read news articles on these companies and want to invest in it hoping for big returns. There are so many stories of millions being made from Unicorns (A privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion), they also want to participate, hopeful of getting returns,” said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman Axilor Ventures, an early-stage startup accelerator and venture fund.  And if you have a keen business acumen to match your desire to invest, it is not a risky proposition after all.

Some prominent investors from state

VJ Nikhil Chinappa, actor Dino Morea, actor Deepika Padukone, actor Suniel Shetty, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, singer Shankar Mahadevan

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Startups

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp