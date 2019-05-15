Home Cities Bengaluru

Bharatanatyam on footpath? Not anymore

A week ago, residents were surprised and happy to see that footpaths were being laid at Malleswaram

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It took seven months after a soulful dance performance by residents of Malleswaram, for the authorities to finally take action and start fixing footpaths in the area. In October last year, resident group Malleswaram Social had declared, “Bharatanatyam an essential skill on the area’s footpaths,” posting a tongue-in-cheek video at the authorities, as a last-ditch attempt to draw their attention after more than two years of more traditional attempts failed.

Finally, around a week back, residents were surprised and happy to see that the laying of footpaths had begun at Malleswaram 18th cross, 8th Main.“We had seen the BBMP start with desilting work on the same stretch but suddenly we noticed the footpaths were being laid. We were happy to see the work finally getting underway,” said Suchitra Deep, founder of Malleswaram Social. The footpaths were laid by using paver blocks, with small gaps left in between the blocks so that water percolates inside the ground. They will also be levelled and increased to a fixed height of 12 inches instead of the universally accepted norm of 6 inches.

To deal with possible issues of elderly citizens finding it difficult to access the footpath in this case, kerb ramps will be placed at the beginning and end of the footpath. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Corporator N Jaipal said that the cost of the footpath, for both sides of the road for each stretch is Rs. 1.8 crore. “We have started with one stretch and if this is successful, we will look at extending it to other crosses as well,” Jaipal said adding that the whole work would be finished in less than two months. Meanwhile, members of Malleshwaram Social have also started going door-to-door asking residents to cooperate with the workers.

“We are talking to everyone and telling them to cooperate. If the residents get together and ensure regular follow-ups, everything will be possible,” said Deep, adding that this time around, no dance performances would be required.

