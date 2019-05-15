B’luru elevated corridor under citizens’ scanner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three citizens’ groups from Bengaluru, opposed to the Elevated Corridor project, are now undertaking a social impact assessment to create an on-ground report of how the corridor would affect people, should it be constructed.

However, for members of the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, Citizens for Bengaluru and The Student Outpost, the assurance does not generate confidence. The groups say that a lot of people would have to shift their place of residence or business to make way for the corridor. The team carried out its second phase of assessment on Tuesday when they covered the stretch from Shantinagar to Bannerghatta Road.

According to the team, for the North-South corridor, more than 250 houses and shops are likely to be affected with the maximum impact being on BTS main road where the existing road width is 12 meters, which will be increased to 19 meters, necessitating land acquisition on both sides of the road.

“None of the building owners or tenants knew of the impending project. Very few people had heard about the project but they were under the impression that it will come up near the neighbouring road or stormwater drain. They were shocked to know that their properties might be acquired,” a member of the team said. The team will continue its assessment on 18 May.