Home Cities Bengaluru

B'Luru startup stitches network of small-scale weavers, big brands

A group of weavers in the state will soon be able to interact with major national and international clothing brands after an app is launched by a city-based startup.

Published: 15th May 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Fabric Monde is a startup launched in 2017 by Jyothirmayi D (foreground, right)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of weavers in the state will soon be able to interact with major national and international clothing brands after an app is launched by a city-based startup. Fabric Monde helps small scale producers, self-help groups, and handloom co-operative societies connect with large brands.

“We aggregate fabrics made by small-scale produces in tier-2, tier-3 cities and villages, and use technology to connect them with clothing brands,” said Jyothirmayi D, co-founder of Fabric Monde. “We are working with 25 weaver groups in Karnataka,” she added.

Last year, Sachin Tendulkar’s Trueblue brand of shirts took a liking to the cotton handloom fabric created by women weavers, who are part of Charaka Cooperative Society in Heggodu village, Sagar taluk. They use natural dyes made from plants such as arecanuts, eucalyptus and indigo.

Fabric Monde first gathers an idea of the brand’s catalogue and brief, and works with weavers to customise the fabric according to its requirement. The startup, launched in 2017 by Jyothirmayi, Hemalatha K and Ranjith J N, was incubated by Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and supported by the state government’s Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology department.

The B2B platform has connected over 10,000 designs created by small-scale weavers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu to brands such as Raymond, Lee, Wrangler, and Louis Philippe.

“We have created an app through which weavers upload the fabric and the brands can view them on the website or app, filtering out their requirements as per various categories, such as Kalamkari, handblock print, Khadi, Bagh and Bagru,” Jyothirmayi said, adding, “We then work with the weavers to get it customised before getting it into production. The website also includes technology where brands can view the fabric in 3D.” The app is expected to be launched by the month-end on Android Play Store.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru startup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp