Home Cities Bengaluru

Corporate opening doors to hiring specially-abled workers: Survey

Recognising the untapped skills of persons with disabilities, many companies are now coming forward to hire them for better results.

Published: 15th May 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recognising the untapped skills of persons with disabilities, many companies are now coming forward to hire them for better results. According to a recent survey conducted by Genus Consultants, almost 42 per cent of corporates in Bengaluru believe that inclusion of specially-abled candidates will open gates to explore this workforce, while 57.24 per cent respondents said they are ready to invest in making workplaces comfortable for specially-abled employees.  

The study, conducted in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, showed that multinational companies in IT/ IT-enabled services and retails are adapting to the changes in society. “Recruitment process is underway for differently-abled people and we hope to work with more such candidates across various roles by the end of the year,” Aashima Jain, project lead at Ekartians with Different Abilities initiative (eDAB), Bengaluru, said. The organisation is collaborating with sign language interpreters and non-profit organisations working in this space. “For instance, delivery executives will have SOS-enabled smartphones, along with special badges and flash cards to communicate with customers, while individuals on the warehouse floor will be identified with black and grey striped jackets as a security measure,” she added.

The study also highlighted that white-collar employees are more willing to accept this change. “If the candidates fit into the given criteria, we hire them irrespective of the fact that they are specially-abled or not,” Nilanjana Sengupta, HR business partner at a multinational industrial manufacturing company in the city, said, adding, “As far as the infrastructure goes, we have a specialised bathroom, and our building is designed so that they do not face any problem during movement.”

However, 61.7 per cent corporate companies think that due to the biased attitude of co-workers, the number of specially-abled employees has been less in this sector. “We are getting better opportunities like education, living facilities and jobs, as compared to the older generation,” Praveen Ojha (name changed), a 25-year-old employee at a retail shop who happens to be hearing-impaired, told CE. “We enjoy our work. When people come to our store, they stare at us differently, which we don’t like,” he pointed out.

Though the trend is positive, the pace is slow. The survey aims to eliminate misconceptions in the society about specially-abled people and promote diversity inclusion at workplaces, R P Yadav, CMD, Genius Consultants, said. “People must be educated to understand that often, such a person can perform other functions quite efficiently,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru differently-abled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp