Cubbon Park to get a butterfly park soon

The proposed  butterfly park will be managed by state Horticultural Department.

Published: 15th May 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aquarium. Queen Victoria’s statue. Bal Bhavan. Soon you can add another attraction to your itinerary when you visit Cubbon Park as the city’s prime lung space will have its own butterfly park.
At present, Bengalureans go to Bannerghatta Biological Park to see the colourful insects within an enclosed area.

The proposed  butterfly park will be managed by state Horticultural Department. Not just a butterfly park, Cubbon Park will also have a garden housing rare species of plants, mostly endangered ones.
The reason behind setting up a butterfly park, officials say, is that the butterflies are becoming extinct in the city. “Humans have destroyed their habitat. Earlier, we saw them everywhere. But now, we don’t see them. When people see larvae, they spray pesticides and kill them. At least, by setting up a special park, we can ensure that they have their own space,” Yellappa Reddy, Chairman of Lalbagh and Cubbon Park Committee.

The proposed park of rare plants will have saplings of Black catechu, Brahma Vriksha, Crape Jasmine, Banni tree, Sacred fig,  Indian bael, Ashoka tree,Iron Rose chestnut and Cluster fig.“We visited Biligirirangana Betta, Chamarajnagar district, and selected the plants.  Some of them are known for their medicinal value. The idea is to protect these species... since monsoon is approaching, we want to plant them so that they can get rainwater,” said Mahantesh Murgod, Deputy Director, Horticulture, Cubbon Park.

Officials have also decided to plant saplings of fruit-bearing trees to attract birds. The park will get 500 bamboo saplings of twelve different species. Meanwhile, Cubbon Park will get 65 recharge wells to improve the underground water table. India Cares Foundation, NGO, is supporting the cause.

