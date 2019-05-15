Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt teachers get set to create e-content

These 200-odd teachers were picked from 13,000 trained ones who underwent two 10-day workshops.

Published: 15th May 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 200 government school teachers from the state are being trained to prepare e-content as part of the Technology Assisted Learning Programme (TALP), undertaken by the Department of State Educational Research and Training. This programme aims to equip teachers to be able to integrate technology in traditional teaching methods.

These 200-odd teachers were picked from 13,000 trained ones who underwent two 10-day workshops.
“The teachers are trained in at least 12 programmes taught in schools. From videos to science and mathematics experiments, powerpoint presentations and game creation, the teachers have been trained in all of these,” a department official said. The training module was decided by Central Institute of Educational Technology, NCERT, the source said.

Over the past three years, since the inception of TALP in 2016, 13,076 teachers from 2,944 government schools were trained in IT skills. They were taught the basics about computer hardware, software, internet and office suits. Of these teachers, 6,048 were trained in various tools and applications to enable them to create their own e-resources.

The content created by these teachers is available online on the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) website and can be accessed not just by government schools but others keen on accessing it too, said deputy director of TALP Surya Prakash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru government schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp