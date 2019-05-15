Govt teachers get set to create e-content

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 200 government school teachers from the state are being trained to prepare e-content as part of the Technology Assisted Learning Programme (TALP), undertaken by the Department of State Educational Research and Training. This programme aims to equip teachers to be able to integrate technology in traditional teaching methods.

These 200-odd teachers were picked from 13,000 trained ones who underwent two 10-day workshops.

“The teachers are trained in at least 12 programmes taught in schools. From videos to science and mathematics experiments, powerpoint presentations and game creation, the teachers have been trained in all of these,” a department official said. The training module was decided by Central Institute of Educational Technology, NCERT, the source said.

Over the past three years, since the inception of TALP in 2016, 13,076 teachers from 2,944 government schools were trained in IT skills. They were taught the basics about computer hardware, software, internet and office suits. Of these teachers, 6,048 were trained in various tools and applications to enable them to create their own e-resources.

The content created by these teachers is available online on the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) website and can be accessed not just by government schools but others keen on accessing it too, said deputy director of TALP Surya Prakash.