Grapes of wrath? Gang vandalises crops in North Bengaluru; farmers lose lakhs

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a strange incident, unknown miscreants destroyed crops in agricultural land in Mylanahalli of North Bengaluru, causing loss to the tune of around Rs 9 lakh. They not only destroyed the crops but also the drip irrigation pipelines and around 100 guava trees. It’s been a week since the farmers have reported the incident to the police and they are yet to make a breakthrough on the case.

In a case filed by farmer Raj Kumar, 50, a resident of Mylanahalli on Nelamangala Road, he stated that on May 8 when he went to his farm, he was shocked to see that some people destroyed the fencing, barged into his land and destroyed his grapes crops.

Kumar told TNIE, “I cultivate Dilkush grapes, which were cut and dumped in a spot on the farm. I sustained a loss of up to Rs 3 lakh. They even cut the pipeline that was installed for watering the crops.”

In a similar case, Amaranarayana Swamy, 60, a resident of the same village and a far relative of Raj Kumar’s, was also victim to such an attack. According to Swamy, the miscreants trespassed his land on May 7 night and destroyed his bitter gourd crop, weighing around six tonnes, worth Rs 1.5 lakh. They also damaged the drip irrigation pipelines, causing damage of Rs 1 lakh.

Swamy said, “They are so inhuman, they even ransacked the graves of our ancestors. We built the graves in granite and they have ransacked all four of them. I am more hurt about the graves than the crops. I can grow the crop again in six months, but the destroyed graves is a bad omen.”

In another case, the crops of Anjanappa K, who owns land adjacent to Swamy’s land in Kadarayappanahalli, was also ransacked. Anjanappa had grown around 300 guava trees and around 100 trees were damaged, causing him a loss of close to Rs 3 lakh.

An investigation officer from Bagalur police station said, “We are coming across such a case for the first time. We have asked all three farmers if they suspect anyone in the village. They say they don’t suspect anyone. We told the farmers to keep dogs in the farm, to alert the farmers. Two cases under IPC section 427 and 447 have been registered.