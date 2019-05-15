'Having a pet makes you more compassionate'

Shubhra Chadda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Timing played a big role in helping our four-year-old labrador Hugo coming into our lives. Our common friends had many puppies and were keen on passing them onto families they knew and trusted. At the same time, we were looking out for adopting a pet and not buying one from a breeder so it was a happy coincidence on both parts. We got Hugo when Chumbak was still new and he soon become an integral part of our work and personal life.

His 4 pm biscuit treat is our favourite activity together. No matter what I’m doing, he’ll make sure he finds me then. I hide the biscuits around the office and he looks for them. He understands how he needs to behave where. He is in the office on most weekdays but never disrupts or comes in the way of anyone.



Having pets really helps one understand another species in a very intimate manner. It is something everyone should experience. I’ve always been an animal person. I had a pet cocker spaniel called Zola when I was a young girl. Having a pet makes you a far more compassionate person. Pets are also a great stress buster. Hugo is so calm and the unconditional love he gives to everyone around grounds

us all.

Hugo has never been too difficult to look after. The initial few months when we had just got him were heavy from a time investment perspective. But looking back, there are too many happy memories we made along the way — from the everyday drive to work with him plonked on my lap to the late night cuddles, each little thing he does becomes a happy memory to look back on.

(The writer is the co-founder of Chumbak)