‘I can’t hear the bike but I can feel its vibration’

BENGALURU: Almost 8,700 km separates Bengaluru from Portugal. While the distance can be easily travelled by flight, one city woman is gearing up for an expedition of a lifetime – a 40,000 km biking trip that will take her through 35 countries over six to eight months next year. But why is Archana Timmaraju choosing the road less travelled? As someone born with a hearing impairment, the 34-year-old is aiming to be the ‘first deaf female biker in the world’ and is hoping to prove that deaf women too can travel and explore the world.

The route Timmaraju is planning to begins at Bengaluru, traverses Nepal-Bhutan-Myanmar-Bangkok-Malaysia-Cambodia-Laos-China-Mongolia-Kazakhstan-Moscow-Europe, ending in Portugal, from where she will fly back to India. Timmaraju, an art teacher at Mallya Aditi International School, will not be alone during her journey. “It is difficult to ride alone because I may have problems communicating with people. I will be accompanied by Abijit Somashekar, the founder of Moto Store and Cafe,” she tells CE.

Besides getting a taste of local cultures and cuisines, Timmaraju is also looking forward to meeting people from deaf communities across Asia and Europe, as also students from 60 different deaf schools. “I want more people from the hearing impaired community, women in particular, to feel brave enough to embark on such journeys. I want them to feel the same level of self-confidence I feel when I am on a bike,” she says.

This isn’t Timmaraju’s first biking expedition. She rode from Bengaluru to Leh last year, including riding through Khardung La, which is one of the highest motorable points in the world. She first started riding 15 years back, after she learned the skill on her friend’s Yamaha RX 100. “I couldn’t hear the bike but I could feel its vibration,” she adds.

Though thrilling, she also has to take many precautions, says Timmaraju. She often places a sticker at the back of her motorbike that reads: ‘Rider is deaf. Failure to cooperate with verbal commands means I am not hearing you.’

During her trip last year, she often stuck to riding behind lorries to stay safe. “The roads were bad between Jammu and Srinagar; there were no lights either. Lorries have reflective stickers so I would trail behind them,” she explains.

The year 2018 was a memorable one for Timmaraju. She and her colleague at the school, Daniel Sundaram, started their own venture called Silent Expedition, which helps hearing-impaired people with travel and exploration opportunities. “It was also the year my parents accepted my adventures and let me buy a new bike, a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350cc,” she says.