Indiranagar, Ulsoor hotspots for most parking violations

The department gets complaints on WhatsApp and its Public Eye app, and impose fines or gets vehicles towed.

Published: 15th May 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:15 AM

Vehicles parked on the roadside in Indiranagar (Photo |Shriram B N/EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 44 traffic police stations in the city, the maximum parking violations are registered in Halasuru traffic police station limits, which covers Indiranagar and Ulsoor. In 2018, most parking violations – 24,131 – were booked here. The figures until February 2019 reflect a similar pattern, with 3,244 cases seen here.

“We record the most number of wrong parking cases on 100 Feet Road and 80 Feet Road in Indiranagar, and areas near Domlur bridge. Many involve customers visiting commercial establishments who park their vehicles on the footpath. Employees working here also park their vehicles on the footpath,” a traffic policeman said.

The department gets complaints on WhatsApp and its Public Eye app, and impose fines or gets vehicles towed. But officials say another vehicle takes the same spot soon. “At times, people even block house entrances. People pay the fine and don’t bother about rules,” he added.

Indiranagar residents say the issue intensifies at night. “The towing and policing comes to an end at 10pm, which is when our woes start,” Swarna Venkataraman, a resident of Indiranagar, said, adding, “Pub goers park their vehicles on the footpath or in front of our gates.”

In Ulsoor, wrong parking is prevalent in Gangadhar Chetty Road, Haudin Road and Aga Abbas Ali Road. “Members of our RWA have submitted several complaints to the police,” a resident of Ulsoor said. “Office-goers encroach on the footpath, and since residential spaces house shops, customers park their vehicles on the roadside and block narrow paths,” the resident added.

