Maintain elephant camps: Karnataka HC to state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state on public interest litigation seeking directives to ensure proper food, water and medical aid to pachyderms at the elephants camps run by the Forest Department. Hearing a petition filed by advocate NP Amrutesh, the vacation division bench of John Michael Cunha and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued the notice to the Principal Secretary, Department of Forest, Environment and Ecology and Deputy Conservators of Forests, Kodagu and Mysuru.

Giving the recent death of Dasara elephant Drona in Mathigodu camp and another elephant in Anechowkuru Reserve Forest as examples, the petitioner claimed there are no veterinary doctors to take care of the animals round-the-clock in case of medical emergencies in the elephant camps.