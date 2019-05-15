Sham Bhat, two others accused of cheating

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A retired reserved sub-inspector has filed a case of cheating against former chairman of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Sham Bhat and two others, including a political party worker.

Tumakuru resident Siddaiah H alleged in his complaint filed at Upparpet police that the prime accused Pradeep had promised a job to his son in the Excise department, and on pretext of that he also took Rs 10 lakh from him. “They had demanded Rs 20 lakh, and the political party leader Dhanaraj wanted Rs 5 lakh commission for himself,” he said. Siddaiah claimed that he met Bhat in 2017 when the former was serving at Mysore Road police station. He wanted a sub-inspector’s job for his son.

“I paid Rs 4.5 lakh to Pradeep and Dhanaraj at a hotel in Gandhinagar. I also gave Rs 5.5 lakh cash to Dhanaraj at his residence. Both transactions were made between June 8, 2017 and June 19, 2017. Dhanaraj later told me that the entire money was handed over to Sham Bhat, and assured me that my son’s name would appear in the second list. I again transferred Rs 3 lakh to Dhanaraj through net banking on April 11, 2019. However, after getting the money, Pradeep and Dhanaraj started avoiding me,” alleged Siddaiah.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the three accused.“Action will be taken after probe,” the officer added.

When contacted, Sham Bhat said, “I never met the complainant Siddaiah. If any one accuses me of taking bribe, that does not mean that I have taken money. Let him give details of time and place of meeting with me. I am not aware of his relationship with Pradeep and Dhanaraj. They might have misused my name to get money from him. All his allegations are baseless. I am ready to co-operate with the investigation.”