The curious case of city’s crashing trees

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rain lashing the city occasionally over the past two weeks, trees were uprooted and branches fell across Bengaluru. According to BBMP, at least 95 trees were uprooted and 250 branches fell in Peenya, Rajajinagar, Sampige Road, Kengeri, Parapana Agrahara, Bommanahalli, Indiranagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Koramangala, BTM Layout among other parts of the city.

This case of falling trees recurs almost every time there is heavy rain. Environmentalists and urban conservationists say it is not only the dead trees but also the healthy ones that get uprooted. Unfortunately, rapid concretisation of the city is to be blamed for this.

Ecologist and Chairman of Bangalore Environment Trust A N Yellappa Reddy says, “Just like humans, even trees need water. The water has to be pumped up from the roots. But how is that possible when people are asphalting roads right next to a tree? In such cases the roots struggle to pump water, making the tree weak. As a result, they get uprooted with just a strong gust of wind.”

People who cut the tree branches too have little knowledge about what they are doing, he says. “When a branch is cut, this part is exposed to fungus, which starts getting into the tree and makes it hollow. This is when the trees loses its stability and gets uprooted easily,” he says and adds that medicine should be applied on the cut parts. Also, people who harm trees should be penalised, he adds.

Tree activist Vijay Nishanth says, “When branches are trimmed improperly to prevent them from touching electricity lines and buildings, it tilts their balance on one side. Such trees will definitely fall in case of heavy rains. This apart, when people lay underground drainage line or cable wires, they often cut the roots. Such trees eventually get uprooted. When the trees were uprooted in the last two weeks, I noticed that the root balls in most of them had reduced to a great extent whereas these should have been enormous, given the size of the trees.” Another factor that plays a key role in ensuring the city has a large green cover is the species of the trees.

Professor of Sustainability at Azim Premji University, Harini Nagendra, says, “Many people think it is the old trees that are easily uprooted. However, trees older than 145 years also stay strong. It is the species of the trees that play a major role. Instead of Gulmohar, Neem trees can be planted as they are very strong and can withstand anything. Similarly, we have around 600 native species that can stand against all odds. Such trees include Saraka Indika (Ashoka tree), Anthocephalus kadamba, Ficus and Audambar to name a few.”

He, however, added that people are to be blamed. Not only do they introduce exotic species in the city, they also go on damaging and weakening the trees by nailing and cutting them constantly, he says.

What must be done

Tree activist Vijay Nishanth suggests that an urban management team be brought to the city. “We need to keep an eye on all the trees. Rules should be put into place that ban cementing around trees. There should be breathing space around any tree with at least 2ft diameter. This space should be more for bigger trees,” he says.“In Jayanagar and Sarjapur, borders are created around a tree before any cementing work. This should be implemented everywhere,”he says.

Native tree

species that could save city Saraka Indika (Ashoka tree), Anthocephalus Kadamba, Ficus, Audambar, Pongame Oil, Indian bael, Neem, Honge, Champaka, Nerale (These are among 600 local species)