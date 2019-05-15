Time played big role in helping our 4-year-old lab coming into our lives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A BBMP pet licence is like a good old id card, renewed every year. Let’s not confuse it with a KCI licence (Kennel Club of India) which is like a more lux club membership card confirming their lineage and pedigree, and matters only if you are one of those souls who ‘shows’ their dogs at dog shows or (ugh) breeds them.

This licence comes under the Department of Health for good reason. Getting a dog licence is contingent on demonstrating the dog is currently rabies-free, based on up-to-date vaccination rabies or a current rabies titer test. About 30 per cent of reported dog bites are from pet dogs so this will make the city and community safer for you and your pet.

It is only a matter of time before this becomes mandatory everywhere like it is in New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai. In fact, last year, due to the enforcement of this law in Hyderabad, an unregistered pet was taken away from his loving family under the charges of illegal possession of a pet. Why wait until the rush and risk your unregistered pet being targeted? It costs just Rs 100, and requires owner id proof and the dog’s rabies vaccination records.

Last year, we saw the iconic #NotWithoutMyDog campaign when the BBMP tried to enforce a nonsensical version of pet licencing, limiting dogs to one per apartment, only 10 sanctioned breeds etc. They were caught red-faced by the number of PILs and public fury. So technically, until the new bylaws are made, the BBMP legally cannot enforce the dog licence and they are going to be extremely cautious framing them this time around. It is not just mandatory, but also a sensible and responsible document to have.

You are helping build up a database for pet dog census. In the eventuality of a lost or stolen pet, it will be easier to track a licenced/registered dog. I do hope your pets have a tag with their name and your mobile. No one thinks their dog could get lost but they do — remember #DogTagged not #DogGone #NoMoreLostDogs.



In case a pet owner with unlicensed dogs behaves irresponsibly (For example, their pet is biting another person/dog) they may face a stronger complaint, or even have their insurance lapse, so legal responsibility is another factor.

Most apartment complexes are insisting on pet licences. Post the BAF bylaws on pets guidelines, member associations can no more attempt to override the constitution and laws to ban pets. Many pet parents living in apartments have been threatened with eviction or asked to give up their pets. Having a pet licence ensures these complexes cannot use this as an excuse.

In addition, it makes the apartment community also feel safer and protected that the dog’s health and immunity is checked.

By making a registration for pets mandatory and highlighting that a separate licence required for breeders, the registration drives can also be used to keep track that breeders do not misuse pet licences category. This will contribute to deterring illegal and unhealthy breeding practices. So go on, get your pet licensed to thrill.