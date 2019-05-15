Home Cities Bengaluru

Tourism corporation to go paperless

KSTDC began rolling out the initiative among some departments on May 1

Published: 15th May 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Time-consuming manual work such as movement of files and processing of tenders may soon be a thing of past at the state tourism department office in the city. The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is set to go paperless within a month.

The corporation is rolling out an e-office software among all its departments. “The movement of hundreds of hard copies of files currently depends on the caseworker putting it up to the concerned departments, which delays the process,” Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, KSTDC, said. “With all the files put up online, I can track those that are disposed of or pending, even while travelling on work. This way, they do not get piled up, making our functioning more efficient and transparent,” he added.

KSTDC began rolling out the initiative among some departments on May 1. “The e-governance department has trained our staff on how the software works but it will take time for everyone to get used to it, as all of them may not be tech-savvy. In a month’s time, all the departments should be going paperless,” Pushkar added.

The software will bring quicker resolution of issues, such as approval of short-term tenders. “For instance, if the beds in a tourist property get damaged right before the tourist season and we need to urgently place bulk orders, the process takes a minimum of four days now, with the file moving to various levels. This can all be done online, taking one or two days, with the software,” an official told CE.

The move will, of course, make the corporation eco-friendly. Also, officials will be able to track renovation of the hotels, payments and penalties on vendors, occupancy rates, and customer demand. “We can study the trend during the holiday season, and alter our rates to make it more competitive. Property and finance management, as well as data analytics, will become smoother with the online set-up,” another official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSTDC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp