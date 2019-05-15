Two groups get into brawl

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two groups were involved in a physical altercation in Shiro restaurant in UB City, on Sunday night. They had come to party and were sitting on tables adjacent to each other. Under the influence of alcohol, they got into an argument which led to the fight.

They assaulted each other and before the situation took an ugly turn, Cubbon Park police rushed to the spot.

An investigating officer said, “We have arrested eight people from both the groups. The arrested work as software engineers and others are private firm employees and businessmen. The arrested are aged between 20 and 26 years.”