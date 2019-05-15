Whitefield comes alive with dazzling performances

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru witnessed a heart-whelming event by Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott International. Named as ‘Heart for the City,’ the programme included numerous highlight moments such as a talk and stand-up comedy sketch by Bengalurean comedian Sanjay Manaktala, and a dance performance and workshop by Terence Lewis, dancer and choreographer of The Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company. Guests were able to capture the moment by snapping photos at the Instagrammable vignettes inspired by Bengaluru. The local public and hotel guests were also enjoyed the vignettes.

This event follows global celebrations in Saint-Hyacinthe, Seattle, Sydney, São Paolo and Cairo, with an upcoming celebration later this year in China.“The Heart for the City campaign celebrates communities around the world - the diverse people, places and cultures in more than 70 countries and territories where Sheraton Hotels can be found,” said Winkie Wong, Senior Director, Brand and Marketing Asia-Pacific, Marriott International.

“This recent celebration at our Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre exemplifies Sheraton’s continued commitment to local communities through experiences that tie back to the local Whitefield community. Our Hotels around the world are truly gathering places where travellers and locals come to celebrate everyday moments.”

The hotel chain recently unveiled its new logo with a fresh look. Heart for the City was a main part of this ongoing transformation.