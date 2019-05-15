Home Cities Bengaluru

Whitefield comes alive with dazzling performances

The event Heart for the City saw a warm reception from the local community

Published: 15th May 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

The programme included a stand-up comedy act and music performances

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru witnessed a heart-whelming event by Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott International. Named as ‘Heart for the City,’ the programme included numerous highlight moments such as a talk and stand-up comedy sketch by Bengalurean comedian Sanjay Manaktala, and a dance performance and workshop by Terence Lewis, dancer and choreographer of The Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company. Guests were able to capture the moment by snapping photos at the Instagrammable vignettes inspired by Bengaluru. The local public and hotel guests were also enjoyed the vignettes.

This event follows global celebrations in Saint-Hyacinthe, Seattle, Sydney, São Paolo and Cairo, with an upcoming celebration later this year in China.“The Heart for the City campaign celebrates communities around the world - the diverse people, places and cultures in more than 70 countries and territories where Sheraton Hotels can be found,” said Winkie Wong, Senior Director, Brand and Marketing Asia-Pacific, Marriott International.

“This recent celebration at our Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre exemplifies Sheraton’s continued commitment to local communities through experiences that tie back to the local Whitefield community. Our Hotels around the world are truly gathering places where travellers and locals come to celebrate everyday moments.”

The hotel chain recently unveiled its new logo with a fresh look. Heart for the City was a main part of this ongoing transformation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp