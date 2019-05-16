Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Business opportunity frauds on the rise

About seven cases of business opportunity fraud are being registered per month in the city this year, marking an increase from last year.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: About seven cases of business opportunity fraud are being registered per month in the city this year, marking an increase from last year. A total of 22 cases of data theft were registered until April 1, out of which three to four cases were booked per month at the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS).

Last month, a 32-year-old worker with an online tutoring website was accused of revealing company secrets and selling their products to its competitors in a bid to make profit. In another case, a former employee of a software company in the city allegedly used its software and technical know-how at his new company.

Earlier this year, the police had arrested two management-level employees in Mahadevapura for allegedly stealing data and swindling money from their technology firm in what the police claimed to be a rare case involving tech workers.

“Mostly, former employees indulge in data theft as an act of revenge against the employer. The companies sign an agreement with firms that can detect their work being copyrighted. They then file a complaint with the police station or CCPS,” M Chandrappa, police inspector, CCPS, said.

An increase in the number of data theft cases is also being observed. “With technology getting advanced, it is getting difficult to track data theft cases,” a senior police official said. CCPS is now in talks with IT firms to use updated software to track cyber crimes.

Last year, crucial data of at least 382 Bengaluru citizens were found on Darknet, after hackers targeted police websites. The leaked data included passport numbers, names, residential addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp