Bengaluru youth refuses to join liquor party, gets assaulted

A 16-year-old school dropout was assaulted by a group of youngsters in Babusapalya after he refused to join the group for a liquor party.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old school dropout was assaulted by a group of youngsters in Babusapalya after he refused to join the group for a liquor party. When the teenager turned down their invite, the group went in search of him, assaulted him, locked him in a room and even threatened to kill him. The injured is Keerthi Kumar, a resident of Horamavu. Kumar met one of the accused, Chinni, four months ago through common friends and often met him.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar on May 11,  he was home when Chinni called him around 4 pm and asked him to join a party. When Kumar refused, Chinni and his friends went looking for Kumar on their bikes.

Around 4.30pm, the gang saw Kumar near a temple in Babusapalya. One of them attacked Kumar on his head with a knife. Though he was bleeding profusely they took him to a room and assaulted him there, police said.

Kumar told TNIE, “One of the attackers was a friend of youth I had fought with four years ago. I suspect this may be the actual reason behind the attack.”

The group later dropped him near Babusapalya bus stand. Kumar then got in touch with his friends and went to hospital. Police said a case has been taken up against the gang at Hennur police station against the gang.

TAGS
bengaluru crime

