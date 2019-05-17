Home Cities Bengaluru

Apply for SSLC supplementary exam by May 20

Over 40K students miss the May 15 deadline; KSEEB extends date following requests from school heads 

SSLC students write their first examination at an exam center in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on 21 March 2019.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has extended the deadline for application for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination. The new deadline to apply is May 20.

This comes after a group of headmistresses and headmasters of various schools approached the department for change in date for the convenience of students, said an official from the department. This year, the onus was on the heads of the schools to get their students enrolled for the exam online.

“Most of the students went back to their hometowns and the demand of a supplementary examination was communicated to us only on Thursday,” said the principal of a government school in the city who was among those trying to persuade the KSEEB director to extend the deadline for applications. She blamed students for the delay.

More than 40,000 students are said to have missed the deadline for the examination that is considered the gateway to future academic and occupational pursuits. While more than 2.26 lakh students out of the 8.4 lakh examinees had failed in the board paper, KSEEB director Sumangala on Thursday told The New Indian Express that 1.8 lakh students alone had applied for the supplementary examination. This leaves about 40,000 students who are yet to submit their applications.

While the date change from May 15 is supposed to bring some relief to those who are yet to apply, parents continue to flock the KSEEB building, seeking the scanned copy of their children’s marksheets, deadline of which ended on May 13. Only those with scanned copies will be permitted to apply for revaluation. So far, more than 15,000 students sought their marksheets, while 13,000-odd students demanded a revaluation.

Sumangala said, “There will be no change in the dates for revaluation, as the schedule is planned keeping in mind the supplementary examination in June. There is very little time between the dates.” About 300 students have approached for revaluation after May 13.

