Bengaluru: 14-year-old electrocuted, suffers 40% burns

A 14-year-old boy sustained severe injuries after he came in contact with a live wire on his neighbour’s terrace in Mathikere on Tuesday.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 06:54 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old boy sustained severe injuries after he came in contact with a live wire on his neighbour’s terrace in Mathikere on Tuesday. The boy’s parents filed a case against BBMP and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) with Yeshwanthpur police.
The victim is Nikhil, son of Amaresh and Ramadevi, residents of Netaji Circle. Nikhil sustained 40 per cent burn injuries, but his condition is said to be stable. He is a Class 9 student studying in a private school.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred at 11.30am when Nikhil and his friends were playing cricket on the road. While playing, the ball landed on Nikhil’s neighbour’s terrace and he went to fetch it. Just when he was throwing the ball to his friends, he touched a high tension wire that was hanging low over the building.

Two men came to the boy’s rescue and rushed him to a private hospital before he was shifted to Victoria Hospital. His father, Amaresh, a businessman was out of town when the incident occurred.
In a release, BESCOM officials said: “The minimum vertical of the 66Kv line should be 4m from the top of the building. In this case, vertical clearance is not mentioned and this led to the mishap. A notice has been issued to the building owner by KPTCL for violating norms.”

The house belongs to Jagannath, who died a few years ago. His wife lives there now.
Jayaprakash MC, BBMP corporator of Mattikere Ward, told TNIE, “The Mayor has promised the family compensation and even I have written a letter to the government to remove the high tension wire. It will take some time as the government officials have to take a decision on it.”

