Bengaluru accounts for 26% of dengue cases in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coconut shells and discarded teacups have turned into breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes in the city, said Dr Sherif, state research officer, National Vector Borne Disease Control programme.

He was speaking at the National Dengue Day programme organised by the state Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) in KR Road.

Speaking on the dismal state of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), he said the city’s 135 wards make for 26 per cent of the state’s dengue cases. ASHA workers visit houses twice a month in order to control the breeding of dengue mosquito in residential areas, he said.

He spoke about the massive reduction in the number of cases in the past two years and the general public’s involvement in awareness programmes and jathas.